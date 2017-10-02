Editorial: Domestic terrorism one of the greatest threats facing U.S.

Once again, we are talking about a mass murder. This time, a shooter in Las Vegas killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds of others.

It is the worst mass shooting our country has seen. I don't think any of us will forget the video we woke up to Monday morning -- people running from an outdoor concert as a gunman fired from a hotel window.

There are no words to comfort the victims and families. And there is no easy answer to expedite the healing of our once-again wounded nation.

Consider this: domestic terrorism is becoming one of the greatest threats facing our country. This is not solely a gun problem or a mental health problem.

It's time for our elected officials, regardless of political party, to start talking about a solution to this important issue. We can't wait for yet another mass shooting to start the discussion.

