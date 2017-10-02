Former Montgomery County deputy convicted of felonious assault, domestic violence

Douglas Gearhart, 44, of Franklin, Ohio, was found guilty Monday by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe of felonious assault, and two counts of domestic violence.

On Feb. 15,, Gearhart assaulted his wife and her daughter in their Franklin home.

According to court documents, Gearhart grabbed his stepdaughter by her head and neck and shoved her into a door. When his wife tried to intervene, Gearhart grabbed her by the hair and shoved her to the ground, hitting her head on the kitchen island. A few moments later, he pulled his wife into the garage. When the children found their mother, she was on the garage floor semi-conscious next to a puddle of blood, and three of her front teeth were on the garage floor.

Gearhart fled the scene, but was later apprehended.

At the time of the incident, Gearhart was employed as a Montgomery County deputy sheriff. He has since resigned.

“Nothing angers law enforcement officers more than another officer dishonoring the badge. Today’s verdict represents justice not only for his victim, but also for our Southwest Ohio law enforcement community because it cleans from the ranks someone who has no business being a cop,” Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a news release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.