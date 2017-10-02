Wornick foods to hire 100 positions to help those displaced by M - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Wornick foods to hire 100 positions to help those displaced by Maria

BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

Wornick Foods, in Blue Ash, is looking to hire 100 people immediately to help meet a contract they have to supply food rations to those displaced by Maria.

On Tuesday, they're partnering with the Job Store to host a hiring fair at their facility on Creek Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Company officials said the job is more than just a paycheck.

"The employee base here is incredibly special, many people when a disaster hits would volunteer and come and be part of the emergency relief effort. We get to do this for a living and the commitment and the skill and the way in which folks come together to work against that cause it's truly an amazing thing to be a part of," President $ CEO John Kowalchik said.

Wornick typically makes 700,00 rations a month, but that production can increase to millions during times of disaster.

If you're interested, you can apply online or simply visit Tuesday's event.

