Las Vegas mass shooting impacting Cincinnati residents

Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the casino, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Source: John Locher/AP Photo)

The devastation in Las Vegas following a deadly mass shooting is impacting people in the greater Cincinnati area. Some residents were in the city when the shooting took place.

Steve Henry and his fiancé won tickets to the country concert that later became the scene of the shooting. Henry said they decided to leave early. His fiancé headed to bed, and he went to a casino.



Not long after he got there, Henry said floods of people who were running came into the casino. Henry, unsure of what was taking place, joined them.

"You could just sense the panic and the fear in everybody," Henry said. "I felt that I was running for my life. I went from slot machine to slot machine. Everybody was looking. It was just total chaos, total panic and total fear."

Henry ended up in an alley that police called a "safe zone." He and the group of people he was with were kept there for quite awhile until officials determined the area was clear.



What Henry is left with now are images and memories he'll never forget.



"The fear that was in the crowd, and everybody screaming and running, even though I didn't know what had happened, right away I knew it was something bad," Henry said.



Henry is back at home now. He and his fiancé landed at CVG Monday night, but that's not the case for everyone.

Simion Collins, a local videographer, is still in Vegas.

"I saw the tanks from the Coast Guard, and they were telling us run, run, run to the parking garage," Collins said.

He said he is still trying to comprehend what happened and process the things he saw and heard along the strip.



"It was really crazy because I was on top of the Mandalay Bay rooftop before it happened, like literally an hour, was looking down on the concert from the rooftop before it happened, so it was pretty surreal for me," Collins said.

Both said they are finding it hard to grasp the grief and the immense tragedy that took place before them.



Two flights from Vegas will be landing at CVG on Tuesday, bringing home more passengers who may be affected by the events that unfolded.

