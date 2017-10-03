Police: 81-year-old missing Indiana man in 'extreme danger' - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: 81-year-old missing Indiana man in 'extreme danger'

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
David Eugene Cox (Provided by Indiana State Police) David Eugene Cox (Provided by Indiana State Police)
Sellersburg, IN (FOX19) -

A missing 81-year-old man is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police announced overnight.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for David Eugene Cox.

He was last seen at 6 p.m. Monday in Sellersburg, Indiana, about 104 miles south of Indianapolis, police said.

Cox is described as 6 feet tall and 143 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He wore a blue and white plaid shirt and khaki pants.

He was last seen driving a white,1995 Chevrolet Probe with Indiana license plate 740MAF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police: 812-246-5424. Or, call 911.

