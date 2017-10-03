Police: 81-year-old missing Indiana man in 'extreme danger'

A missing 81-year-old man is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police announced overnight.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for David Eugene Cox.

He was last seen at 6 p.m. Monday in Sellersburg, Indiana, about 104 miles south of Indianapolis, police said.

Cox is described as 6 feet tall and 143 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He wore a blue and white plaid shirt and khaki pants.

He was last seen driving a white,1995 Chevrolet Probe with Indiana license plate 740MAF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police: 812-246-5424. Or, call 911.

