Crash, disabled vehicle slow I-275

A two-vehicle crash is slowing I-275 in Clermont County Tuesday morning. (Photo: Miami Twp Fire Department Twitter account)

Expect major delays during your morning commute along Interstate 275 in eastern Hamilton County and western Clermont County.

Traffic is backed up due to a crash blocking the left lane of northbound I-275 at Ohio 28 in Miami Township, Clermont County dispatchers said.

Both left lanes were closed for about 30 minutes when two vehicles collided about 6:45 a.m.

One person was taken to Bethesda North Hospital.

It's also more congested than usual in Blue Ash

A disabled vehicle is slowing the drive near the Reed Hartman Highway.

