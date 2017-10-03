Crash, disabled vehicle slow I-275

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.Full Story >
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
