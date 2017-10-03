How to contact your Representative and Senator

Communicating with the people that represent you sounds like a big task, but it is generally easy. They have a staff of people in their office to answer questions on their positions on issues, hear your concerns and even help you with non-political problems like getting veteran’s benefits and expediting passports.

Every member of Congress is different in their preferred ways to listen to constituent issues. But reaching out on Facebook and Twitter are generally not effective. Think about, politicians are top targets for trolls of the opposite party. They probably don’t have a lot of time to shift through tweets while bouncing around the Capitol.

However, they do have staffers that monitor social media, so if enough people are talking about the same issue, that could reach them. Just don’t expect a personal response.

Sending emails and letters is better, but it could be difficult for staffers to go through everything and it is possible your mail could get buried. The best way to get in contact: Phone.

Like any other method of contacting your Senator or Representative, a large volume of phone calls can be overwhelming for their office. But, that means the boss hear about it. Even a dozen calls on a single issue can make an impact, especially on an issue your Congressman or woman may be on the fence on. But calls will put issues on that office’s radar and you will generally get an explanation on where they stand on whatever issue you’re talking about.

Which office you call also matters. Members of Congress have offices in DC, but also have offices in their home district and state.Be sure to also contact your representative. Sometimes it can be beneficial to reach out to someone outside your region, especially if they are in a leadership position, but it is generally more effective to contact the person you or your neighbors sent to Washington.

On top of gripes or seeking help with a federal agency, it never hurts to praise your Congressman or woman for things you appreciate they did. They are people too.

Finally, if you are in D.C., you can walk into their offices and talk to staff.

Sen. Rob Portman – Republican, Ohio

Cincinnati: 513-684-3265

D.C.: 202-224-3353

Sen. Sherrod Brown – Democrat, Ohio

Cincinnati: 513-684-1021

D.C.: 202-224-2315

Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell – Republican, Kentucky

Fort Wright: 859-578-0188

D.C.: 202-224-2541

Sen. Rand Paul -Republican, Kentucky

Bowling Green: 270-782-8303

D.C. 202-224-4343

Sen. Joe Donnelly – Democrat, Indiana

Jefferson: 812-284-2027

D.C.: 202-224-4814

Sen. Todd Young – Republican, Indiana

Indianapolis: 317-226-6700

D.C.: 202-224-5623

Rep. Steve Chabot – Republican, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

Cincinnati: 513-684-2723

D.C.: 202-225-2216

Rep. Brad Wenstrup – Republican, Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District

Cincinnati: 513-474-7777

D.C.: 202-225-3164

Rep. Warren Davidson – Republican, Ohio’s 8th Congressional District

West Chester: 513-779-5400

D.C.: 202-225-6205

Rep. Steve Stivers – Republican, Ohio’s 15th District

Clinton County: 937-283-7049

D.C.: 202-225-2015

Rep. Thomas Massie – Republican, Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District

Northern Kentucky: 859-426-0080

D.C.: 202-225-3465

Rep. Luke Messer – Republican, Indiana’s 6th Congressional District

Shelbyville: 317-421-0704

D.C.: 202-225-3021

