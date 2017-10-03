WATCH LIVE: Officials announce new plans to combat the heroin crisis

Opioid abuse is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50. Hamilton County is ground zero for the crisis sweeping through the nation and is inflicting a major blow to first responders, budgets and the prison system.

This live stream is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Mobile Users: Click here to watch live.

On Tuesday, local officials will be announcing new funding to expand the fight against heroin.

Officials include Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus, Norwood Police Department Lt. Tom Fallon, University of Cincinnati Crime Science Cpt. Dan Gerard and representatives from Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman's office.

In August, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency, which would free up funding to supply police officers and expand drug treatment programs. However, the president has not formally signed such a declaration and sent it to Congress.

