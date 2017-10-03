A closer look at September's abnormally dry, not-quite-drought conditions

We have been dry here in the Tri-State for the past several weeks. And technically, we're not under a drought, but we've been starting to feel the impact of a prolonged dry stretch of weather.

All of the rain we've received in September happened in the first week-and-a-half -- you can thank the remnants of hurricanes Harvey and Irma for that.

Though Cincinnati is not technically under a drought as of Oct. 3, surrounding areas in the Midwest have had drought conditions.

We've had a prolonged stretch of dry weather, and we'll continue to see dry weather for the next couple of days.

So what does this mean for your backyard? Areas you have not watered may not look so great. You might have to tend a little more to those areas if they're not receiving moisture from Mother Nature.

