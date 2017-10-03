Death penalty possible for man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

A man has been indicted on several counts of aggravated murder in the case of a pregnant woman found dead in Goshen Township.

Natasha Wilson and her unborn child were found dead in Wilson's home the morning of Aug. 30.

Steven Todd Mages has been indicted on a slew of charges in the case, including three counts of aggravated murder, all of which include the death penalty specification. Other charges include attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, domestic violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Mages' bond was set at $3 million.

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.