Teen who asked date to homecoming with police proposal gets surp - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Teen who asked date to homecoming with police proposal gets surprised on day of dance

Hamrick and Heller before the dance (Provided) Hamrick and Heller before the dance (Provided)
Hamrick and Heller in the limo (Provided) Hamrick and Heller in the limo (Provided)
Hamrick and Heller (Provided) Hamrick and Heller (Provided)
Hamrick, Heller and friends inside the Sorg Opera House (Provided) Hamrick, Heller and friends inside the Sorg Opera House (Provided)
The group outside of Gracie's (Provided) The group outside of Gracie's (Provided)
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

A Middletown teenager who pulled off a surprise homecoming proposal got surprises of his own on the day of the dance.

With the help of a bouquet of flowers, a homemade sign and Middletown Police Officer Reece, 15-year-old Conner Hamrick successfully "proposed" to his homecoming date, 14-year-old Mae Heller, on September 13.

Hamrick and Heller attended the homecoming dance at Madison High School on September 30.

[You can watch Hamrick's proposal here.]

The day of the dance, the two had dinner at Gracie's and were surprised when someone anonymously covered the cost of their meals.

They also were treated to a private tour at the Sorg Opera House where they were able to pose for photos.

The teenagers arrived to the dance in style, riding in a M&B Limo limousine.

Now that all is said and done, both teenagers said the dance was a good time, and Hamrick is already trying to figure out how he can pull off an even bigger and better dance proposal next year.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly