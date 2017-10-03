Teen who asked date to homecoming with police proposal gets surprised on day of dance

A Middletown teenager who pulled off a surprise homecoming proposal got surprises of his own on the day of the dance.

With the help of a bouquet of flowers, a homemade sign and Middletown Police Officer Reece, 15-year-old Conner Hamrick successfully "proposed" to his homecoming date, 14-year-old Mae Heller, on September 13.

Hamrick and Heller attended the homecoming dance at Madison High School on September 30.

[You can watch Hamrick's proposal here.]

The day of the dance, the two had dinner at Gracie's and were surprised when someone anonymously covered the cost of their meals.

They also were treated to a private tour at the Sorg Opera House where they were able to pose for photos.

The teenagers arrived to the dance in style, riding in a M&B Limo limousine.

Now that all is said and done, both teenagers said the dance was a good time, and Hamrick is already trying to figure out how he can pull off an even bigger and better dance proposal next year.

