Forest Hills School District employees accused of sexting

Forest Hills School District placed three employees on administrative leave after being accused of sending sexually explicit messages while using school accounts.

Director of Business Operations Ray Johnson resigned on Monday. He and Treasurer Rick Toepfer are accused of having an affair with Administrative Assistant Beth Brulport.

Toepfer and Brulport remain on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.

On Monday, Communications Coordinator Erika Daggett said there was no record of any financial wrongdoing and nothing criminal had taken place.

Officials from the district provided the documents from the investigation which include text messages on district property phones and email exchanges using their work email accounts.

Many of these conversations happened during work hours, the documents reveal.

In a letter to parents this week, the superintendent also said this:

We are unable to provide details because this is a personnel matter, but we do want to emphasize that this situation did not involve our students. We share that not to minimize the situation, but to give clarity.

The 'misconduct' investigation began in June.

The district did not say how long Toepfer and Brulport will be on paid leave.

