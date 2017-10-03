Milford police warn parents about men in van trying to lure children

Milford police are on the lookout for two men accused of trying to lure a teen girl into their van.

Police said the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road on Sunday shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Those who live along the 5600 block of Happy Hollow Road are still in shock that a 16-year-old was nearly snatched off of the street.

"It's very alarming because it's not something that you would think would happen," said Todd Butts.

Police said the 16-year-old lives in The Pines Apartments and was walking to work when two Hispanic men inside a white minivan, with rust around the wheel wells, stopped her and tried to get her inside the car.

According to police, they asked her if she wanted a ride and when she said no they became more forceful. She ran back to her home and the men took off.

"It's very scary to me to think that it's 100 yards from my house," said Butts.

Less than a mile away on Sofia Drive, there was another scare last week. A child told his parents that a man tried to bribe him to get into his white van by offering him candy. The child ran off and the man drove away.

Parents in the community have been warning each other to be on the lookout.

"I tell my kids that they can cruise around the neighborhood and to be careful and we keep an eye on them," said Nate Epp.

He said it's also important for parents to have a talk with their children about stranger danger. He said he recently told his children.

"If someone asks you for something you tell them no and you don't go close to their car. You tell them no thanks and you keep on moving no matter what they say," Epp said.

Police said they did not get a good description of the men or the type of van they were driving.

Milford police will add patrols in the area. They are reminding everyone to pay attention to their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

