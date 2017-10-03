Cincinnati natives recount horrific scene after surviving deadly shooting in Las Vegas

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.Full Story >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.Full Story >
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.Full Story >
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.Full Story >
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.Full Story >
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.Full Story >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.Full Story >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.Full Story >
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.Full Story >
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.Full Story >