Norwood police chief sues mayor, police captain, city officials

Norwood Police Chief William Kramer filed a lawsuit against the city on Monday.

The suit requests a temporary restraining order against four other city employees including Norwood Law Director Keith Moore, Safety Service Director Joseph Geers, Mayor Thomas Williams, and Norwood Police Captain Keith Belleman.

The lawsuit also accuses Mayor Williams and Geers of interfering with day-to-day operations of the Norwood police department.

Kramer claims in order to deal with budget shortfalls he had to re-work the duties of some officers.

That move has been challenged and Kramer alleges the mayor is overstepping his boundaries.

