Fatal shooting investigation in NKY after woman calls 911, says she shot husband

A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky this morning after a woman called 911 and said she shot her husband, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of Jacobs Ridge Road in Verona about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said.

Kentucky State Police questioned the woman overnight and remain on scene investigating, they said.

State police are not releasing information on the case yet, said a dispatcher with the agency’s Campbellsburg post in Henry County.

