It's National Taco Day! Here's where to get freebies, discounts

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Forget about Taco Tuesday.

Wednesday is National Taco Day!

Several national restaurant chains are celebrating by offering freebies and discounts:

Taco Bell: $5 for four classic Taco Bell tacos - Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Lacos Taco and the Crunchy Taco.  

Applebee's: $1 margaritas through Oct. 31.

Chuy's: $1 crispy beef tacos with purchase of entree, $1 off Mexican beer. You also can dress up like a taco and post your picture to Twitter to earn a free meal!

Hot Head Burrito: Get a free taco when you buy two.

