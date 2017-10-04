Suspects crash stolen car into College Hill Dairy Mart

Cincinnati police searched overnight for three suspects who crashed a stolen car into the front of a College Hill store.

Officers responded to Dairy Mart on Hamilton Avenue near Llanfair Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

The suspects ran off, so a K-9 was called to try to track their trail.

It was unsuccessful, and the manhunt was called off by 2 a.m.

Police said it does not appear the men stole anything from the store.

Investigators are trying to get store security surveillance footage to review.

