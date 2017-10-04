1 shot during robbery in store parking lot

One person was shot during a robbery in the parking lot of a South Cumminsville store Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to Fey's Supermarket, 3441 Beekman St. about 9 p.m.

Two men tried to rob an employee closing up the store for the night and person with him, police said. The person with the worker was shot.

Police said late Tuesday they were not sure if the shooting victim is a store employee.

The suspects ran off and remain at large

Police said they don't think they took any money or merchandise.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.