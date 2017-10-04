Crashes close Red Bank Road near I-71, snarl NB I-75

A couple of crashes are slowing the morning commute Wednesday.

Both sides of Red Bank Road are closed at Duck Creek Road, before Interstate 71, Cincinnati police said.

It is not immediately clear when the road will reopen or if anyone was hurt in a two-vehicle collision reported shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Detour around the area by taking Madison Road to Ridge Road.

Major delays also are building on northbound I-75 at Mitchell Avenue.

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer is blocking the right lane.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.