Spooky musical starting in Newport

The perfect "spooky" play for the month of October is starting Thursday at the Stained Glass Theatre on York Street.

Performances of 'Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical' begin tomorrow and run through Saturday, October 21.

Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thrill novel comes to life on stage through this twisted musical depicting the epic struggle between good and evil.

Thursday- Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.

The third week includes an extra Wednesday night performance at 8 p.m.

All tickets are $22.

Group rates are available for 10 or more.

To purchase tickets, call (859) 652-3849 or buy online here.

