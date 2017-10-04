Bomb squad called after plane drops unknown package onto field

A bomb squad was called to a Warren County field Wednesday morning after a plane dropped some sort of package.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren County Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene in the 6700 block of Furnas-Oglesby Road.

OSHP confirmed construction workers spotted a low-flying plane around 10:20 a.m. They told police a package fell from the plane.

