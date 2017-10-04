Fire severely damages Forest Park home - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire severely damages Forest Park home

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff

FOREST PARK, OH (FOX19) -

A house in Forest Park was severely damaged by fire this week.

It happened Wednesday on the 11400 block of Kary Lane.

Fire officials said flames tore through the two-story split-level home, destroying the back of the home.

