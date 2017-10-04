Cincinnati on list of 32 cities that could host 2026 World Cup matches

In a united bid for a 2026 FIFA World Cup, 32 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico remain in play to serve as host cities.

In September, that list stood at 41 potential cities. Cincinnati and other regional cities such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Detroit were on that list.

Cleveland and Indianapolis have not made this latest cut, which was announced Wednesday.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format.

All stadiums are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group stage matches, and a capacity of at least 80,000 to be considered for the Opening Match and the Final. Paul Brown Stadium has a capacity of 65,515.

Cities not selected to host matches may be involved with the 2026 World Cup in other ways such as hosting broadcast centers, team base camps, or other events.

The latest list of 32 cities breaks down as follows:

Canada, four cities

Mexico, three cities

U.S., 25 cities

Cincinnati has been buzzing in the soccer world since FC Cincinnati upset the Columbus Crew in a U.S. Open Cup game earlier this year.

More recently, the U.S. Women's National Team took on New Zealand in a friendly match at Nippert Stadium. The Americans were, to say the least, pleased with the atmosphere at the game.

