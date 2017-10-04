Clermont County dealership accused of failing to deliver titles

Ohio's Attorney General has announced a lawsuit against a Clermont County car dealer accused of failing to deliver motor vehicle titles to consumers.

According to the lawsuit, Brandon Doughman, who currently operates BDS Auto Sales and Service at 1001 College Dr., in Batavia, failed to provide consumers with titles for vehicles they purchased. The business is still operating, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office is still receiving complaints.

Claims totaling $2,700 have been paid from the Title Defect Rescission fund, which helps resolve consumers' title issues.

The lawsuit, filed in Clermont County Court of Common Pleas, accuses BDS Auto Sales and Service of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act. It also seeks reimbursement to the Title Defect Rescission Fund and to prevent Donnerberg from obtaining a car dealer or salesperson license in the future.

