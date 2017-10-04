Arrest made after 1 killed, 1 injured in Oak Street shooting

Cincinnati police say they've made an arrest in a Tuesday shooting on Oak Street.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Oak Street on Oct. 3 around 2 a.m. Mike Carpenter, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Michael Fitzgerald, 52, has been arrested in the case. He's been charged murder and felonious assault.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

