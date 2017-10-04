Resident, police officer hospitalized after Mt. Auburn crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Resident, police officer hospitalized after Mt. Auburn crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: WXIX Source: WXIX
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A police officer and resident were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on Auburn Avenue.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cop was reportedly traveling in emergency mode with sirens on.

Lanes of Auburn Avenue were closed near Glencoe Place after the incident.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly