Resident, police officer hospitalized after Mt. Auburn crash

A police officer and resident were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on Auburn Avenue.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cop was reportedly traveling in emergency mode with sirens on.

Lanes of Auburn Avenue were closed near Glencoe Place after the incident.

