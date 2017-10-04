Police: Man wanted for sexual imposition targets female joggers

Cincinnati Police are trying to identify a man wanted for sexual imposition.

Police said the suspect is connected to two cases that have occurred in College Hill.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Aug. 29 in the 6000 block of Faircrest Drive in College Hill. The second incident happened on Sep. 6 on Hollywood Avenue

Police said the suspect appears to target women walking or jogging in the College Hill area.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and light blue gym shorts.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

