Over-The-Rhine makes list of Top 5 'Great Neighborhoods' in U.S.

The American Planning Association has named Over-the-Rhine one of five Great Neighborhoods on its annual Great Places in America list.

At Wednesday's City Council meeting at City Hall, Mayor John Cranley was expected to declare Oct. 4, 2017 “Over-the-Rhine ‘Great Neighborhood’ Day” in Cincinnati.

Here's a blurb from the APA's announcement:

Once one of the most economically challenged areas of Cincinnati, OTR now shines as one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods. While still facing many of the same challenges endured by many historic urban communities across the country, OTR serves as a national model of neighborhood revitalization. Cincinnati’s detailed and hard-fought planning efforts have augmented the virtually unrivaled historic nature of Over-the-Rhine, and will undoubtedly help to preserve the neighborhood’s legacy.

The APA’s Great Places in America program, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, recognizes streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces in the United States demonstrating exceptional character, quality, and planning. In addition to Over-the-Rhine, APA also recognized the following Great Neighborhoods this year:

Seward -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Heart of Missoula -- Missoula, Montana

Uptown Greenwood -- Greenwood, South Carolina

Pearl -- San Antonio, Texas

“The neighborhoods recognized this year are proof that planning creates more vibrant, equitable, healthy neighborhoods,” said Cynthia Bowen, AICP, president of APA. “Through dedicated, community-wide engagement efforts, this year’s designees are creating better places for all, and setting an example for other neighborhoods nationwide. Congratulations to these exceptional neighborhoods.”

“The resurgence of Over-the-Rhine would not be possible without the unwavering support of a variety of community stakeholders including the passionate residents and business owners who call the neighborhood home,” said City Manager Harry Black. “This designation is a testament to the dedicated individuals who’ve worked to make OTR a truly great neighborhood.”

