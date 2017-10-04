Teen believes she caught would-be burglar targeting her home

Several communities have been dealing with a rash of daytime break-ins. A teen in Anderson Township believes she caught a would-be burglar moments before he broke into her home.

In most of the daytime burglaries police said the thieves look for signs that the person isn't home like an absence of cars. Then they typically knock on the front door to see if anyone answers. If there isn't an answer the thief will usually break into the back of the house.

However, this time around a man got a surprise while he was peeking into the windows of a house on William's Creek on Monday.

Alexa, 14, instantly knew something wasn't right when she saw a man walking through the backyard of her home.

"I was doing my homework and all of a sudden I see someone through the window. I guess he was looking around and didn't see me. Then he turned and looked at the window and we met eyes and he jumped back because he was surprised," she said.

When she went to the back door to ask him what he wanted Alexa said his story didn't add up.

"He said he was with roadside assistance and he came to unlock one of the doors of the cars and no one was home. There were no cars," Alexa said.

He specifically said he was there to open the door of a Volvo. The garage door was accidentally left open, but now cars were inside. They believe he was going to break-in because it appeared no one was at home.

The man told Alexa that he was in the back yard because he couldn't find the front door. She said his scruffy appearance was alarming.

"He just looked dirty and that gave the [wrong] impression especially after he said he couldn't find the front door. It was kind of scary to me," she said.

She told the man to hold on while she called her mom and that's when she said he quickly took off. She said he was driving in a white truck with a dark green sign on the side of it.

Her mother, Maria Piombo, is still a bit shaken up.

"It's very creepy and the fact that he told her you have a Volvo tells me that he's been around checking the house out. The only way he would know there's a Volvo is if he's been here before because the garage was open and there were no cars," she said.

Piombo said that she is relieved that her daughter spotted the man in time.

"If he hadn't seen her and she hadn't seen him and the garage door was open he probably would have come in the house," she said.

A neighbor also saw the white truck and said it looked like the truck had a lawn service sign on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

