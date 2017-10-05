Police: Woman beaten in downtown Cincinnati homicide

The woman was found killed in this alley behind Ninth and Race streets about 1 a.m. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)

A woman' was found dead in an alley in downtown Cincinnati early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines)

A woman was found beaten in a downtown Cincinnati homicide early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of someone screaming in the area of Race and Court streets about 1 a.m., said Captain Mike Neville.

The victim was found in Pendery Alley between a doggy daycare and nightclub and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Police did not say if the woman was attacked during another offense such as a robbery or rape or if they think she knew her assailant.

There are several new restaurants and bars in the area, which is near the public library.

"The original call was that there was somebody screaming and there were actually officers right nearby when the original run came out so they were here really within seconds after the dispatch," he told reporters at the scene.

A police K-9 searched the area in an attempt to track the suspect and retrieve evidence, but that was unsuccessful, Neville said.

"With the cooperation of a lot of businesses down here, we'll spend a lot of time seeing what we can capture on video," he said. "That will be part of the preliminary and long-term investigation."

No arrests were made.

"There is no suspect information at this time," Neville said.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates throughout the morning.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.