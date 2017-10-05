Lower Price Hill fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lower Price Hill fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
LOWER PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

Four adults were displaced and a firefighter was hurt when a motorcycle fire extended into a house early Thursday, fire officials said.

Flames broke out in the 600 block of Church Street just before 2:30 a.m., said District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker.

Crews responded to a report of a motorcycle on fire under a porch.

When they arrived, they found flames extended into the house.

The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, but a firefighter inside suffered a minor hand injury.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by the EMS supervisor on scene.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Parker said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly