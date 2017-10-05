Lower Price Hill fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital

Four adults were displaced and a firefighter was hurt when a motorcycle fire extended into a house early Thursday, fire officials said.

Flames broke out in the 600 block of Church Street just before 2:30 a.m., said District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker.

Crews responded to a report of a motorcycle on fire under a porch.

When they arrived, they found flames extended into the house.

The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, but a firefighter inside suffered a minor hand injury.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by the EMS supervisor on scene.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Parker said.

