OSU dominates Maryland for fourth straight win

Ohio State outgained Maryland by more than 500 yards in a dominating 62-14 win at Ohio Stadium.



J.T. Barrett threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns and the Buckeyes ran for five scores to improve their Big Ten record to 3-0 on the season.



The Buckeyes scored 41 points in the first half and outgained Maryland 361-18 in the first two quarters. Ohio State ended the game with a 584-66 advantage in total yardage.



Ohio State has won four straight games since its loss to Oklahoma, outscoring their opponents 210-42.



The Buckeyes play at Nebraska next weekend.

