UC overwhelmed in rain-shortened loss to UCF

The University of Cincinnati allowed 51 points in three quarters to the University of Central Florida before the game was called due to rain and lightning around Nippert Stadium.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton threw a career high five touchdown passes, including four in the first half, as the Bearcats d ropped their third consecutive game.

Bearcats quarterback Hayden Moore threw for 278 yards, ran for 75 yards and finished with three total touchdowns in UC’s loss.

The loss d rops UC to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in the American Conference. The Bearcats play another ranked opponent next week when they face #18 South Florida.

