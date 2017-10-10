St. X, La Salle top OHSAA football computer ratings

St. Xavier and La Salle are tops in the newest OHSAA football computer ratings with only three weeks remaining in the regular season.



The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to decide which teams make the playoffs in Ohio’s seven divisions. The top eight from each region make the playoffs.



Here are the teams of local interest currently in the ratings:



DIVISION I



1. St. Xavier



2. Colerain



3. Fairfield



4. Milford



5. Sycamore



6. Moeller



7. Lakota East



8. Mason



9. Elder



10. West Clermont



11. Springboro



12. Lebanon



DIVISION II



1. La Salle



2. Winton Woods



3. Anderson



6. Harrison



8. Edgewood



12. Little Miami



DIVISION III



2. Franklin



3. Goshen



4. New Richmond



6. McNicholas



DIVISION IV



3. Clinton-Massie



5. Indian Hill



6. Taft



7. Wyoming



10. Bishop Fenwick



11. Aiken



DIVISION V



2. Reading



4. Middletown Madison



10. Summit Country Day



12. CHCA



DIVISION VII



7. MVCA



8. Gamble Montessori



12. Lockland

