St. X, La Salle top OHSAA football computer ratings

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

St. Xavier and La Salle are tops in the newest OHSAA football computer ratings with only three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The OHSAA uses the computer ratings to decide which teams make the playoffs in Ohio’s seven divisions. The top eight from each region make the playoffs.

Here are the teams of local interest currently in the ratings:

DIVISION I

1. St. Xavier

2. Colerain

3. Fairfield

4. Milford

5. Sycamore

6. Moeller

7. Lakota East

8. Mason

9. Elder

10. West Clermont

11. Springboro

12. Lebanon

DIVISION II

1. La Salle

2. Winton Woods

3. Anderson

6. Harrison

8. Edgewood

12. Little Miami

DIVISION III

2. Franklin

3. Goshen

4. New Richmond

6. McNicholas

DIVISION IV

3. Clinton-Massie

5. Indian Hill

6. Taft

7. Wyoming

10. Bishop Fenwick

11. Aiken

DIVISION V

2. Reading

4. Middletown Madison

10. Summit Country Day

12. CHCA

DIVISION VII

7. MVCA

8. Gamble Montessori

12. Lockland

