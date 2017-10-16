Bearcats picked to win AAC

UC is the pick to win the American Conference this coming basketball season.



As voted by the American Athletic Conference coaches, UC received a league-high seven first-place votes to finish ahead of conference newcomer Wichita State, who gathered five first-place votes. SMU, UConn and Houston round out the top five predicted finish.



Gary Clark, Kyle Washington and Jacob Evans were each picked to finish on the all-conference second-team.



The Bearcats were the only team with three players receiving preseason accolades.



SMU guard Shake Milton was chosen as The American’s Preseason Player of the Year while UConn redshirt freshman guard Alterique Gilbert was selected as the AAC’s Preseason Rookie of the Year.

