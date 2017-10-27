Report: Bengals' Vontaze Burfict fined for kicking Steeler

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been fined more than $12,000 for kicking a Pittsburgh Steeler in the helmet, according to NFL Network.



Burfict kicked Steelers’ fullback Roosevelt Nix in the helmet after a play during the Bengals loss to Pittsburgh on the second play from scrimmage.



Burfict was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct and has now forfeited nearly $2.2 million over his career in fines and suspensions.



The Bengals play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

