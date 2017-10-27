Report: Bengals' Vontaze Burfict fined for kicking Steeler - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Bengals' Vontaze Burfict fined for kicking Steeler

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Vontaze Burfict (File) Vontaze Burfict (File)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been fined more than $12,000 for kicking a Pittsburgh Steeler in the helmet, according to NFL Network.

Burfict kicked Steelers’ fullback Roosevelt Nix in the helmet after a play during the Bengals loss to Pittsburgh on the second play from scrimmage.

Burfict was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct and has now forfeited nearly $2.2 million over his career in fines and suspensions.

The Bengals play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly