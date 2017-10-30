Bow hunting in Cincinnati parks continues this weekend

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

In an attempt to lower the population of deer in city parks and forests, the park board allows bow hunting on a regulated basis.

The season is different for the 10 parks and is limited to a certain amount of hunters.

Statistics show since beginning the deer management program in 2007, the number of deer has steadily declined. In Mt. Airy, the numbers were as high as 334 in 2001. In 2017, the infrared survey showed only 96 deer.

Officials also say the cost per deer is much less. From $287.90 using sharpshooting, down to a little more than 60 dollars with bow hunting.

You can find a complete list of the parks and schedules at this website.

