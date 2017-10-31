Bengals: McCarron mix-up not our fault

A Bengals spokesperson confirmed to FOX19 NOW late Tuesday the team filed all of the paperwork necessary to complete a trade of A.J. McCarron to the Cleveland Browns.

The two sides reportedly agreed on a deal to send McCarron to Cleveland in exchange for draft picks just minutes before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the deal was never approved by the NFL because of paperwork.

The Bengals confirmed to FOX19 NOW the league office received the Bengals’ paperwork before the trade deadline, and the league office confirmed they did not hear from the Browns until after the trade deadline.

There have been conflicting reports as to who’s to blame for the trade falling through. Bengals representatives tell FOX19 NOW they never received any paperwork from the Browns, but completed all necessary work on their end.

McCarron is the Bengals back-up quarterback to Andy Dalton and is considered the team's best trade commodity. McCarron has played sparingly in four season with the Bengals, filling in as the starting quarterback when Dalton broke his thumb late in the 2015 season.

The Bengals did not execute any trades before Tuesday's deadline.

