Bearcats snap losing streak at Tulane, 17-16

Tulane missed a go-ahead field goal in the final two minutes Saturday, as the University of Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing streak with a 17-16 win.

Tulane kicker Merek Glover missed a 36-yard field goal and the Bearcats ran out the clock on the legs of Gerrid Doaks to win their first American Conference game in nine tries -- dating back to last season. Doaks finished with 149 yards rushing and quarterback Hayden Moore threw for 248 yards and a touchdown.

UC improves to 3-6 (1-4 in AAC play) and will play Temple next weekend at Nippert Stadium.

