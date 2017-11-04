Bearcats snap losing streak at Tulane, 17-16 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bearcats snap losing streak at Tulane, 17-16

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand) (FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Tulane missed a go-ahead field goal in the final two minutes Saturday, as the University of Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing streak with a 17-16 win.

Tulane kicker Merek Glover missed a 36-yard field goal and the Bearcats ran out the clock on the legs of Gerrid Doaks to win their first American Conference game in nine tries -- dating back to last season. Doaks finished with 149 yards rushing and quarterback Hayden Moore threw for 248 yards and a touchdown.

UC improves to 3-6 (1-4 in AAC play) and will play Temple next weekend at Nippert Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    •   
