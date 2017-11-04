Iowa shocks Ohio State with blowout win

A week after saving their season with a comeback win against Penn State, Ohio State suffered their worst loss of the Urban Meyer era with a 55-24 outing against Iowa.

J.T. Barrett, who entered the Heisman conversation with a flawless fourth quarter against Penn State, threw four interceptions against the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes’ defense had no answers for a balanced Iowa attack in a surprising blow



out win for the home team.



The loss all but eliminates Ohio State in the college football playoff conversation as the Buckeyes fall to 7-2 (5-1 in the Big Ten) on the season.



Barrett threw for three touchdowns, but after tying the game at 17 in the second quarter – Iowa scored the game’s next 31 points to turn what many expected to be an Ohio Stat win, into an Iowa blowout.



The Buckeyes are back in Columbus next weekend for a game against Michigan State.

