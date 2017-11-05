A.J. Green ejected for throwing punches in game against Jaguars - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

A.J. Green ejected for throwing punches in game against Jaguars

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is escorted off the field after he was involved in an altercation with players from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game (AP/Stephen B. Morton) Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is escorted off the field after he was involved in an altercation with players from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game (AP/Stephen B. Morton)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FOX19/AP) -

Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green was ejected from Sunday’s game after his role in a fight with a Jaguars’ defensive back. 

Green, who had been jawing with Jacksonville defensive back Jalen Ramsey for most of the first half, was pushed in the back after a play by Ramsey and reacted by grabbing Ramsey around the neck and punched him multiple times in the helmet.

See the video below:

Several players then joined the fray and Green continued to throw punches with the players on the ground. When the fight broke up, Green threw his helmet off on the field and walked straight to the Bengals’ locker room.

Both players were ejected.

Players jawed even as they left the field for halftime, and there was plenty of chippy play in the second half.

It’s the first time A.J. Green has been ejected in his seven years in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7. 

Blake Bortles threw for 259 yards and a touchdown in another efficient performance. Marqise Lee had his first TD reception of the season and responded by punting the ball into the stands. And Jacksonville's defense handled Cincinnati's woeful offense for most of the afternoon.

Associated Press reporter Mark Long contributed to this report. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

