A.J. Green ejected for throwing punches in game against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) is escorted off the field after he was involved in an altercation with players from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game (AP/Stephen B. Morton)

Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green was ejected from Sunday’s game after his role in a fight with a Jaguars’ defensive back.

Green, who had been jawing with Jacksonville defensive back Jalen Ramsey for most of the first half, was pushed in the back after a play by Ramsey and reacted by grabbing Ramsey around the neck and punched him multiple times in the helmet.

See the video below:

.@FOX19Jeremy reporting A.J. said after the incident: "I want him. Give me one more shot." pic.twitter.com/W6BgpWA0D3 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 5, 2017

Watch AJ Green after the incident and walking into locker room. Never seen this man more angry covering #Bengals. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/YIxFJXUkdK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2017

Several players then joined the fray and Green continued to throw punches with the players on the ground. When the fight broke up, Green threw his helmet off on the field and walked straight to the Bengals’ locker room.

Both players were ejected.

Players jawed even as they left the field for halftime, and there was plenty of chippy play in the second half.

It’s the first time A.J. Green has been ejected in his seven years in the NFL.

that’s not like AJ !!!Not like AJ like he got great attitude something must be going on ! — Antonio Brown (@AB84) November 5, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7.

AJ Green apologized to Mike Brown and teammates.



Said Jaylen Ramsey cheap shot/shove set him off. Wasn't any specific words. @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2017

AJ Green: "I turn my back and he shoved me. If I want to be an A-hole, I can come cut you every play. That's disrespectful." @fox19 #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2017

AJ Green: "I know we can't fight on the field, but he got under my skin. I've been the ultimate pro. Can't let that get to me." @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2017

Let it be known. Adam Jones clarified: "That ain't no threat. Don't write that it is." https://t.co/wqF9icdfxf — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2017

Blake Bortles threw for 259 yards and a touchdown in another efficient performance. Marqise Lee had his first TD reception of the season and responded by punting the ball into the stands. And Jacksonville's defense handled Cincinnati's woeful offense for most of the afternoon.

Associated Press reporter Mark Long contributed to this report.

