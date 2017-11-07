Rodenberg steps down as Moeller football coach

John Rodenberg has stepped down as Moeller’s head football coach after 10 years.

Rodenberg led the Crusaders to two state championships (2012, 2013), three state final fours, and four GCL championships.

“I started reflecting on my Moeller career and this recent slump and knew myself and the players need a change,” said Rodenberg. “This change is positive. It’s scary as hell, but everyone benefits from it.”

He informed his players Tuesday afternoon. Rodenberg expressed, in a conversation with FOX19 NOW, his desire to continue coaching either in high school or college.

“This is the right time,” Rodenberg said. “I’ve coached and taught with fantastic people. This is good. It’s going to come out great for both me and Moeller.”

Rodenberg will remain on as a faculty member at Moeller High School.

