Pike County massacre trailers moved again after FOX19 NOW Investigation

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - There are new developments in a FOX19 NOW investigation.
For a second time since eight people were killed in Pike County in April 2016, the trailers where they all lived and were killed have been moved.
A FOX19 NOW investigation found in September 2016 the warehouse where the trailers were stored as crime scene evidence in a future trial were not being watched.
They were moved last week, on Thursday, to the county sheriff's impound lot about three mile away, Prosecutor Rob Junk said Tuesday.
A deputy will be with them 24-7 until a new security system is installed, he said.
County Commissioners had to pay to build a pole barn on the site to store them, Junk said.
The company where they were being stored, Hadsell Chemical Processing LLC, declared bankruptcy and is being sued.
The Pike County massacre is considered the state's most complex homicide investigation and remains unsolved.
The victims are: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, Kenneth Rhoden, 44.
A toddler and two babies were left unharmed: A 3-year-old, a 4-day-old found in bed next to her mother, Hanna Rhoden, and a 6-month-old.
Law enforcement officials have described the slayings as sophisticated, pre-planned executions.
The victims were gunned down in the overnight hours April 21-22, 2016 while most of them slept. All were shot to death and most of the victims, six, were shot three times or more. One victim was shot nine times. Some also showed signs of soft tissue bruising.
Investigators also found three marijuana growing operations at the crime scenes.
A motive has not been disclosed. No suspects have been named.
In June, however, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader asked the public for information on the Wagner family, four Peebles residents who relocated to Alaska just the week before.
It remains unclear what prompted law enforcement to seek them out.
Investigators said they were interested in any information the public may have on those individuals including business dealings. Specifically, police requested wanting information regarding vehicles, firearms and ammunition.
It wasn't the first time their names have been connected to this investigation.
Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24, was Hanna Rhoden's boyfriend at one point.
The two had a daughter together, who is now in Jake's custody.
Some of the Wagner's property in Pike County was searched for evidence in May. No arrests were made.
