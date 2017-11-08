You can 'Meet a Meteorite' this weekend

You can attend a unique event Saturday at the Cincinnati Observatory. "Meet a Meteorite" allows you to see and touch meteorites from here in Ohio and around the world. The event begins Saturday at 7 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. It will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for veterans and observatory members.

You can find out more if you follow this link.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.