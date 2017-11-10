UC opens season with blowout of Savannah State

Newcomer Cane Broome scored 17 points as six Bearcats finished in double figures during a season opening blowout of Savannah State at BB&T Arena.

Broome, playing his first game for UC after transferring from Sacred Heart, hit a game best five three-pointers in the Bearcats 107-77 win.

Jacob Evans filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 7 rebound, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Gary Clark, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Justin Jenifer also scored in double figures.

The Bearcats attempted 39 three-pointers in the game (second most attempts in school history) and connected on 13.

UC, No. 12 in the country, improves to 1-0 on the season and will face Western Carolina Monday night at BB&T Arena.

