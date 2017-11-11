Ursuline wins state volleyball title

The Ursuline Academy volleyball team won Ohio’s Division I state championship Saturday at the Nutter Center.

Ursuline swept St. Joseph Academy in three sets (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) to finish the season with a 28-1 season record and the school’s sixth volleyball state title.

Maddy Taylor and Suzanna Lang led Ursuline with 12 and 11 kills respectively. Logan Case paced UA with 42 assists.

It’s Ursuline’s first state volleyball championship since 2012.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.