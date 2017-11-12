Report: Vontaze Burfict won't be suspended for making contact with official

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not be suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday's game in Tennessee, according to reports from a league source.

The linebacker could still be fined for the incident.

You can see better in the pictures. Not egregious, but still contact with official by Vontaze Burfict. @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/GfuVqOHEk7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 12, 2017





It was Burfict’s second unsportsmanlike conduct/personal foul of the game and, by rule, is an automatic ejection.

Burfict was flagged for a late hit on DeMarco Murray, then two plays later referee Jeff Triplette announced Burfict had made contact with an official.

Replay later showed Burfict shoving the left arm of down judge Jeff Bergman who immediately threw a flag. Burfict took his time leaving the field, talking with fans, raising both arms and finally jumping to high-five a fan before going into the locker room.

It’s the second time in two weeks a big name Bengals player has been ejected after A.J. Green was tossed in Jacksonville for fighting. The brawl cost Green $42,541 in fines.

Titans rallied to beat the Bengals 24-20 for their fourth consecutive victory.

