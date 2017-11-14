Lengthy I-75 lane closures ending soon - are the traffic headaches over?

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Some drivers on I-75 may soon have something to celebrate.

The lengthy construction project on I-75 from Mitchell Avenue to the Norwood Lateral has been a wok in progress for more than three years.

In a couple of weeks, the lanes should not only be open, but wider and easier to navigate.

John Hamilton said he is frustrated dealing with the highway project.

"I go by some times and you can do 55... other days you go by and you can only do 4 or 5 miles an hour," he said.

He said the constant lane closures have forced him to add extra time to his commute.

"I just leave the house a little earlier ...about a half hour," Hamilton said.

According to ODOT Communications Manager Brian Cunningham, soon is exactly when they hope to complete this section of the reconstruction project.

By the end of this month, you should notice the orange barrels are moved and the lanes are reopened.

"It's undergoing a major rework. This is probably the first time everything from 275 south is being rebuilt, and this particular phase of this project began in the summer of 2014," Cunningham said.

ODOT wants drivers to know that while the main phase of the project is nearing completion, there may be some nightly lane closures through the spring.

