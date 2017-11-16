'Food From the Heart' drive closes in on 2017 goal - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

'Food From the Heart' drive closes in on 2017 goal

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FOX19 NOW, Kroger and St. Vincent de Paul are close to hitting a goal of providing 55,000 meals to Tri-State families. 

The 27th annual “Food From the Heart” campaign encourages Tri-State residents to donate non-perishable goods at any Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Kroger location through Dec. 31. 

You can drop off non-perishable food items and canned goods by either bringing them to the store or picking them up while you shop. 

The donations are distributed by St. Vincent de Paul volunteers to families across the area.

Cash donations may also be made at Kroger.

This year's goal is to collect enough food and cash donations for 55,000 meals. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly